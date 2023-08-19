CUK inks MoU with Lincoln University College Malaysia to facilitate exchange programme of students, faculty

New Delhi, Aug 19: In a first, the Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Lincoln University College, Malaysia, in New Delhi on Saturday, on academic cooperation and research collaborations for mutual benefit as a part of internationalisation of higher education under NEP-2020 and also imparting quality education under United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The MoU was signed by CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Dr. Amiya Bhaumik, Executive Founder President of Lincoln University College, Malaysia. The function, presided over by the Chancellor CUKashmir, Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Atta Hasnain, Member, National Disaster Management Board, Government of India, was also attended by Members of Executive Council of CUKashmir Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh of Delhi University, Prof Vandana Mishra of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Dr M A Sikandar, Registrar, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi and Dr. Jagdish C. Wagle, Director, International Relations, Lincoln University.
The MoU also has provision for student, scholar and faculty exchange between CUK and the Lincoln University College, Malaysia.
The objective of the MoU is to stimulate and facilitate a strong cooperation and collaboration between two institutions to enhance the intellectual and academic development of the students, scholars and faculties. It will also enable to map and offer courses to recognise and grant equivalence of credits for accumulation and transfer as envisaged in the NEP-2020.
Speaking on the occasion the CUK Chancellor, Lt. Gen (retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain while congratulating both the institutions, expressed hope that this MoU will create a unique opportunity for both the institutions to share resources and expertise for mutual benefit and greater global understanding with seamless mobility of students, scholars and faculty.
Besides, it will enable confluence of diverse and brightest minds in finding the solutions for the problems that the world is facing today. Further, it will enable the students to emulate the culture of teamwork and universal human values, while respecting each other's faith and beliefs. He expressed happiness that academic and developmental activities at CUKashmir are gaining greater momentum to sustain its image as a premier institution, while attracting national and international attention, under its new Vice Chancellor.