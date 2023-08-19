CUK inks MoU with Lincoln University College Malaysia to facilitate exchange programme of students, faculty

The MoU was signed by CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Dr. Amiya Bhaumik, Executive Founder President of Lincoln University College, Malaysia. The function, presided over by the Chancellor CUKashmir, Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Atta Hasnain, Member, National Disaster Management Board, Government of India, was also attended by Members of Executive Council of CUKashmir Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh of Delhi University, Prof Vandana Mishra of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Dr M A Sikandar, Registrar, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi and Dr. Jagdish C. Wagle, Director, International Relations, Lincoln University.

The MoU also has provision for student, scholar and faculty exchange between CUK and the Lincoln University College, Malaysia.