CUK VC leads team to G20 University Connect finale

New Delhi, Sep 26: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, along with a group of students attended the “G20 University Connect – Encouraging our Yuva Shakti” finale programme at Bharat Mandapam here and listened to the address of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
One of the CUK students, Sparkling Pradhan from the IBM School of Education, had the privilege to receive the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on his arrival. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, described this as a huge moment for the Central University of Kashmir and said the participating students were overjoyed on the occasion.
The programme was attended by about three thousand students, faculty members, and Vice-Chancellors of participating Universities. The G20 Jan Bhagidari movement saw participation of youth from different universities, colleges, schools, and skill development institutes from across the country. The G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken with the aim of building an understanding of India’s G20 Presidency among India’s youth and enhancing their participation in the different G20 events.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, highlighted the country’s achievements on the diplomatic and scientific front. He lauded the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the fourth country to land on the Moon. He said the whole world heard India’s voice when it was announced that “India is on the Moon.” The Prime Minister asked the youth to dedicate one hour on 1 October to clean their neighbourhood and institutions. He also sought their help for promoting the use of Khadi and making it a fashion statement.
Meanwhile, the speech of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was also watched live by the senior functionaries of the university, faculty members, students and staff at all the campuses.