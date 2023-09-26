CUK VC leads team to G20 University Connect finale

One of the CUK students, Sparkling Pradhan from the IBM School of Education, had the privilege to receive the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on his arrival. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, described this as a huge moment for the Central University of Kashmir and said the participating students were overjoyed on the occasion.

The programme was attended by about three thousand students, faculty members, and Vice-Chancellors of participating Universities. The G20 Jan Bhagidari movement saw participation of youth from different universities, colleges, schools, and skill development institutes from across the country. The G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken with the aim of building an understanding of India’s G20 Presidency among India’s youth and enhancing their participation in the different G20 events.