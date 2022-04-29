Curfew in Patiala after clash over ‘anti-Khalistan march’

The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday in Patiala district, authorities said. Essential services were exempted.

Hours later, police arrested Harish Singla, working president of a group called "Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)" for taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence.

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple after Singla's group had begun the "KhalistanMurdabad March" from the nearby AryaSamajChowk.