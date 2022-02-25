Customised, unique system main principle of country's security: PM Modi

The main principle of security, he said, is that a country should have its own customised and unique system.

"If 10 countries will have same type of defence equipment, your defence forces would have no uniqueness. Uniqueness and surprise element are possible only when equipment develops in your own country," he said in his address at the Defence Ministry's post-budget webinar.

In the last few years, India has been focussing on 'atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in its defence sector, he mentioned.

"You can see the commitment for it in this year's budget too," Modi added.