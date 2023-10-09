CWC passes resolution for nationwide caste-census, expresses anguish over war in middle east

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the grand old party, on Monday passed a resolution for nationwide caste-based census and also expressed its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East (Israel and Palestine) where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

It also reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect.

The resolution was passed after the four hour-long meeting at the party headquarters which was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Ashok Gehlot, Siddaramaiah and many others.

In its resolution, the CWC welcomed the release of the caste survey conducted by the Bihar government and said that the disparity between representation and share in population revealed by the final figures of the survey highlights the urgent need to take effective steps to ensure social justice.

“The CWC also welcomes the objective of the Justice Rohini Commission of sub-categorisation within OBCs, but underlines that it will remain incomplete without detailed data on the socio-economic position of various communities, which can be obtained either from the still unreleased data from the 2011 Socio Economic and Caste Census or a fresh Caste Census,” it said.