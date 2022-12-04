Cyber attacks triple in 3 years, but security funds underutilised

New Delhi: The number of cyber attacks in the country has witnessed three-fold increase over as many years, however, the funds meant for cybersecurity have been underutilised with only Rs 98.31 crore used of the total Rs 213 crore sanctioned.

According to government data, in 2019, total number of cyber security incidents tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) was 3,94,499. The number spiked to 11,58,208 in the year 2020 and further increased to 14,02,809 in 2021.

This year, as many as 6,74,021 cyber security incidents were reported till June. Cyber attack, which has put All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's servers out of order on November 23 is yet to be resolved completely.