Cyber criminals syndicate operating from China and Dubai unearthed, had cheated 11,000

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said the investigation done so far indicated that Chinese cyber criminals have developed a module to cheat people looking for online work from home jobs or part time jobs as Chinese loan fraud are now declining due to action by agencies and awareness among people.

"A complaint was received by Delhi Police in which a woman stated that she was cheated of Rs 1.18 lakh by some unknown scammers in the garb of providing online part-time jobs in Amazon. In the complaint, the woman stated that it is a well drafted big scam being run by some unknown criminals posing as Amazon company. After ascertaining the facts, the police registered a case of cheating," he said.