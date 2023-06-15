Cyclone Biparjoy | Armed forces prepared to tackle any situation, says Defence Minister

"I spoke to all three service chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces for the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy," the Defence Minister said.

He said that the armed forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to the civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone.

On Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had evacuated 50 staff of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) in Okha, Gujarat.