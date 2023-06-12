Cyclone Biparjoy | MHA asks states to keep close watch, take precautionary measures

New Delhi: Union Home Ministry has advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8 am on Monday about 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km south of Jakhau Port, 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).