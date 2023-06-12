national

Cyclone Biparjoy | MHA asks states to keep close watch, take precautionary measures

People look at the distant waves as Kandla Port is cleared of ships and Signal Number 10 has been raised as an alert to the public in view of the impending 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy, on Monday.
People look at the distant waves as Kandla Port is cleared of ships and Signal Number 10 has been raised as an alert to the public in view of the impending 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy, on Monday. ANI
New Delhi: Union Home Ministry has advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 8 am on Monday about 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km south of Jakhau Port, 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

In an advisory on Monday, the ministry asked Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to keep a close watch on the situation in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm and take appropriate precautionary measures. It called for judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

