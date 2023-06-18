Stressing not a single life was lost in the cyclone, the Union Home Minister said, "Today I can say with great satisfaction that, with the cooperation of PM Modi and the people in all the affected areas, we were able to face this cyclone with minimum loss."

Heaping praise on the evacuation effort, Shah said, "The way the Gujarat government, with the support of the central agencies, worked to protect lives during the cyclone is a classic example of teamwork."

Shah said, "Only 47 people were injured after the storm hit but none severely. Also, only about 234 animals died in the cyclone."