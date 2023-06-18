Cyclone Biparjoy: "No lives lost despite landfall at 140 kmph," says Amit Shah

Kutch, June 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there was no loss of life in Gujarat due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', which made landfall in the coastal areas of the state with wind

speeds in excess of 140 kmph and it was tackled successfully.

The Union Home Minister was addressing a press conference in Bhujafter chairing a review meeting on the

aftermath of cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

"Today, a meeting was held in hybrid mode, featuring all the ministers, MLAs, and officers of the Gujarat

government, as well as those representing the central government," Shah said.

Stressing not a single life was lost in the cyclone, the Union Home Minister said, "Today I can say with great satisfaction that, with the cooperation of PM Modi and the people in all the affected areas, we were able to face this cyclone with minimum loss."

Heaping praise on the evacuation effort, Shah said, "The way the Gujarat government, with the support of the

central agencies, worked to protect lives during the cyclone is a classic example of teamwork."

Shah said, "Only 47 people were injured after the storm hit but none severely. Also, only about 234 animals died in the cyclone."

He said that PM Modi had directed the authorities concerned to make all necessary arrangements long before

the cyclone made landfall.

"He (PM Modi) held discussions with the state officials and agencies on preparedness,

evacuation, and rescue," Shah said.

He said that power has been restored in 1,600 of the 3,400 villages which went dark in the wake of the storm. "I have been assured by the officials concerned that power in the remaining villages will be restored before 6 pm on June 20."

He added that a total of 1,08,208 civilians and about 73,000 livestock were moved to safe shelters before the storm hit.

Shah, who personally monitored and took stock of the rescue operations, said, "Nineteen teams from National

Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 13 teams from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and 2 Reserve Battalions

were deployed to ensure that the evacuation and rescue operations could be conducted without a hitch. The Army,

Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Police, and the BSF also worked with NDRF and SDRF to ensure the safety of locals."

Earlier today, Shah arrived in his home state to survey the trail of devastation left in the wake of Cyclone

'Biparjoy'. Union Home Minister along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of

areas affected due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat's Kutch.

He met the people of Kathda village in Mandvi. He also interacted with personnel of the National Disaster

Response Force in the Kutch district.

Shah visited Mandvi Civil Hospital and interacted with those affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall

on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat.

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas

of the state on Thursday evening.