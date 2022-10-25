Cyclone Sitrang causes damage in different parts of Assam

The other districts of Assam have also witnessed heavy rainfall activities for the last two days.

Several houses have been damaged in the Nagaon district due to gusty winds. Numerous trees and electric poles were uprooted in various parts of the district due to the cyclonic storm Sitarang on Monday night, an official said.

Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estates, and Boraligaon areas of central Assam have also reported damages in several houses. Infrastructure damages have occurred in different parts of the state due to the cyclone. However, no casualties have been reported till now in Assam.

As reported by the state disaster management authority, a total of 83 villages were affected by cyclone Sitarang. At least 162 houses were either partially or fully damaged and 325.501-hectare crop was also damaged due to this cyclonic storm.

Earlier, the weather department predicted widespread rainfall activities over the northeastern region due to the cyclonic storm Sitrang.

Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Director of Guwahati Regional Meteorological Centre, said that the depression over northeast Bangladesh and the neighbourhood moved north-northeastward and further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay centred over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya on Tuesday morning.

“It has continued to move north-northeastwards and weakened into a low-pressure area”, he added.

The Met department said that the weather is likely to get better from Wednesday in Assam.