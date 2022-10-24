Cyclone Sitrang: Rain in several NE states dampens Diwali cheers

Agartala/Aizawl/Silchar, Oct 24: Light to moderate rainfall caused by cyclone Sitrang on Monday affected the normal life in several northeastern states and also dampened the Diwali cheers in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday evening said that cyclonic storm Sitrang, pronounced as “Si-Trang” over Bay of Bengal is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal in the early hours of Tuesday.