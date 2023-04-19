Dalai Lama arrives in Delhi to take part in Global Buddhism Summit

New Delhi: Hundreds of Dalai Lama followers gathered outside Delhi airport on Wednesday to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader who arrived in the national capital.

Dalai Lama reached Delhi today to take part in the Global Buddhism Summit to be held here on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed through a release on Tuesday.

The PM's address is scheduled at 10 am at Hotel Ashok in Delhi. The two-day summit is being hosted by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation on April 20-21. The theme for the summit is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis'.

"The summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion at the summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings," read the release.