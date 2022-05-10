Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that with the improved law and order situation, the day is not far when AFSPA will be revoked in Assam.

The Home Minister had on March 31 announced to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in three northeastern states - Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. The AFSPA has been in force in Assam since 1990 and as per the Centre’s announcement, it was removed completely from 23 districts and it would remain enforced in 9 districts and one sub-division in Assam with effect from April 1.