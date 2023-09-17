DBU admission row: Police book University Chancellor, officials for duping students

The district police had already come under scrutiny for their forceful handling of protesting students, many of whom hailed from Kashmir. These students had been demanding police intervention against the university for offering nursing courses without the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies, including the Punjab Nursing Council.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the Punjab Police have named several individuals in connection with this case.

The accused include chancellor Zora Singh, his relative Tejinder Kaur, university vice-president Harshdeep Singh, HK Sidhu, security in-charge Darshan Singh, and seven others who are identified, along with half a dozen unnamed individuals. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly).