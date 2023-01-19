DCW chief dragged near AIIMS, accused apprehended

"The call was made by Garuda 1 (special patrolling vehicle in South district) to the control room at 0310 hrs. The patrol vehicle had seen the woman on the pavement opposite AIIMS Gate number 2 area at 3.05 a.m and had stopped to enquire from her whether she was in distress," said the DCP.



"The woman mentioned that a person driving the Baleno car, who was drunk, stopped near her and asked her to sit in the car with a bad intention. When she refused he went and again came back after taking a U turn from the service lane. He once again asked her to sit in the car," said the official.



"She refused and went near the driver's side window to reprimand him. The car driver quickly rolled up the window, as such that her hand got stuck and she was dragged for 10-15 metres," the official added.