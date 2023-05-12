DDC chairpersons, members from J&K meet Tarun Chugh

According to a press release, the DDCs expressed their thanks for the development work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir. They said the Modi government has initiated several development projects which will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the decades to come.

Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have high hopes from the leadership of PM Modi. “There has been a positive change in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370; and today there is mutual development of both peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The proof of peace is that DDC and BCC elections were successfully held there for the very first time and 280 representatives were elected. With these measures, local people got faith in democracy, that is why today the development plans are reaching the ground,” The BJP leader said.