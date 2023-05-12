DDC chairpersons, members from J&K meet Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, May 12: The District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons along with several other DDC members from Jammu and Kashmir met Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party national headquarter in New Delhi.
According to a press release, the DDCs expressed their thanks for the development work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir. They said the Modi government has initiated several development projects which will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the decades to come.
Speaking on the occasion, Chugh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have high hopes from the leadership of PM Modi. “There has been a positive change in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370; and today there is mutual development of both peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The proof of peace is that DDC and BCC elections were successfully held there for the very first time and 280 representatives were elected. With these measures, local people got faith in democracy, that is why today the development plans are reaching the ground,” The BJP leader said.
Chugh also listened carefully to various development issues raised by the public representatives from Jammu and Kashmir and said that he would be more than happy to pursue these plans for the betterment of the people of J&K.
On this occasion, he issued a statement in the media and said that there was a good discussion in the meeting on the Panchayat level, the lowest unit in democracy and the DDC representative group. He said that these are the same representatives who work to make the country's plans accessible to the common people on the ground.
Bharat Bhushan, Dhanantar Singh Kotwal, Colonel Maan Singh, Keshu Dutt, Raghunandan Singh and Sandeep Singh Manhas were among the group of people's representatives.