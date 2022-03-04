Deactivation of media persons’ CGHS health facility|Press Club of India writes to Information Minister

“This is in continuation of our earlier letter dated Jan-3-2022 regarding our discontent over contentious new PIB Accreditation Guidelines. This is to further draw your kind notice that CGHS health card facility provided to accredited journalists have been deactivated since the end of February 2022. Your office is aware that the renewal of the CGHS card is linked with the renewal of PIB accreditation card and the CGHS card gets automatically deactivated unless renewed before the end of the month of February each year,”the letter said.

It added that since there has been a long delay in carrying out the renewal process of the PIB accreditation cards and the month of February has also come to an end, it is turning out to be a situation of helplessness and misery for a large section of journalists particularly the old and sick veterans who totally depend on life saving medicines availed through the CGHS facility.