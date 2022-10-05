Deadlock continues over CJI’s move to elevate 4 judges to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India UU Lalit-led collegium may not be able to recommend any name to the Centre for filling up four vacant Supreme Court judges’ posts, as the deadlock over the proposal to recommend new judges continues.

It is learnt that two of the five-member apex court collegium have opposed the proposal to recommend four new judges, which includes an apex court lawyer, to the top court through a written note instead of a formal meeting.

Chief Justice Lalit is slated to retire on November 8, and the apex court is scheduled to reopen on October 10, by which the less than one-month-rule - in which an outgoing CJI cannot make any recommendation if the length of his remaining tenure is less than a month - would kick in.

According to sources, the two judges who have opposed to the written proposal to recommend judges for the appointment to the apex court are of the firm view that holding a collegium meeting by circulation of proposal, instead of a face-to-face discussion, is not heard of.

The Chief Justice of India, who heads the collegium, had written to its four members Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, S.K. Kaul, S. Abdul Nazeer, and K.M. Joseph -- earlier this month seeking their consent for the elevation of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, and senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan.