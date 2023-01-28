‘Deadly for democracy’, Fali Nariman slams Law Minister’s remarks against collegium system

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row between the Centre and the judiciary over judges appointment, former Supreme Court Judge Rohinton Fali Nariman, speaking at a public event, slammed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for his “diatribe” against the collegium system for appointment of judges.

On Centre sitting on candidates recommended by the collegium for judgeship, Justice Nariman termed it “deadly for democracy”.

“This sitting on names is a very deadly thing which is against the democracy of this country. Because what you are merely doing is you are waiting for a particular collegium and hoping that the next collegium changes its mind.”

Nariman was part of the Supreme Court collegium till he retired in August 2021.