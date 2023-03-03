Deakin University becomes 1st foreign varsity to get nod for opening campus in India

"Apart from making available world-class education within India (GIFT-IFSC), it is also expected to be a huge value proposition in terms of reduced costs for students with greater international employment opportunities. This will also lead to greater internationalisation of GIFT-IFSC by attracting students from all parts of the world," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget 2022-23 speech announced that "world-class foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the GIFT City to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, free from domestic regulations, except those by the IFSCA to facilitate the availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology".