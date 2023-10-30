Death toll rises to 13 in Andhra train accident, rescue operations underway

Biswajit Sahu further said that victims with minor injuries have been admitted to the nearby Alamanda hospital.

"Passengers with minor injuries are getting first aid treatment in Alamanda Hospital, and those with serious injuries have been shifted to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam hospital. We arranged train and buses for the stranded passengers. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are informing the passengers through SMS, and we have set up a help desk."

Sahu further added that 18 trains have been cancelled and 22 trains were diverted.

"Our two ART (Accident Relief Train) teams are working there and all the staff from Sambalpur headquarter division are working there and we are trying to clear the track by 4 p.m. in the evening," he further said.

A few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that three coaches were involved in the accident. "There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident.

Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli."

