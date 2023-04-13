'Decision-making highly shaky, flawed': SC on Karnataka scrapping 4% Muslim quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made some strong observations against the manner in which the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 percent OBC quota for Muslims and placed them under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, saying the foundation of the decision-making process is "highly shaky and flawed".

The Karnataka government undertook before the apex court that no admission or appointments will be made till April 18 on the basis of March 27 government order (GO), which scrapped the 4 per cent quota for Muslims.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Karnataka government: "Prima facie, we are telling you, the first thing is that the order which you have passed... appears to suggest that foundation of decision making process is highly shaky and flawed... it is on an interim report, the state could have waited for a final report that is one aspect. What is the great urgency?"

Mehta submitted that the court should allow the state government to file its reply in the matter and the admissions will begin in May and nothing is going to happen if matter is heard next week either on Monday or Tuesday.