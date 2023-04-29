Decision only after talks with everyone: Nitish Kumar on opposition unity

“I have told you earlier that we held talks with several people and talks are yet to be done with some others. After that, it will be decided what needs to be done. For now, elections are underway and many of the parties are busy with that once it gets over after that discussion will take place. Some are saying (to hold opposition meeting) in Patna but it will be decided after talking with everyone,” said Bihar CM while interacting with reporters on Saturday.

Earlier, Kumar reached Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 24. That time Samajwadi Party’s National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav also remained present in the meeting.