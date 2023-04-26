'Deeply saddening': Amit Shah expresses grief over death of former Punjab CM



"The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers," Shah said on Twitter.

"I was fortunate to meet Parkash Singh Badal Sahab on several occasions. His unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life and always a delight to listen to. The memories of those meetings will always remain with me. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said in another tweet.