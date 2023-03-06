Defamation case against Rajasthan CM | Union Minister Shekhawat records statement

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday recorded his statement before a Delhi court in a defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the latter’s “misleading statements” against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harpreet Singh Jaspal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, post recording Shekhawat’s witness in the matter, scheduled the next recording of complainant’s witnesses on March 7.

Shekhawat filed a defamation case against Gehlot on March 4, claiming that Gehlot made defamatory statements against him in connection with the Sanjivani Credit Society scam.