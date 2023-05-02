Defamation case: No interim relief for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC reserves order on revision plea

The case stems from a 2019 rally in Kolar, Karnataka, where Rahul Gandhi had said: "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"



This remark led to a criminal defamation case being filed against him by Surat BJP legislator, Purnesh Modi.



Gandhi had been sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court, leading to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.



During the previous hearing, Justice Prachchhak had emphasised that Rahul Gandhi, being an elected representative of the people, should have been more cautious while making statements.



Singhvi had argued that the maximum punishment for a bailable, non-cognizable offence of two years could result in his disqualification, leading to a "very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents".



Earlier this year, the Sessions Court in Surat had dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking suspension of his conviction by the Magistrate court, stating that his disqualification would not result in an irreversible loss to him.

