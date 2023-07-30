Defence forces to jointly maintain common weapon platforms

New Delhi: In a step aimed to help save funds in a big way, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is working towards creating a system where maintenance of common weapon systems and platforms are done jointly by forces.

Working towards creating joint fighting formations under the Theatre Commands, the DMA has already started joint procurement of weapon systems and is now looking at joint maintenance of weapon platforms, defence officials told ANI. A number of discussions have been held between the stakeholders from the three services and integrated defence staff on the matter.

Even if we look around today, the light helicopters including the Cheetah/ Chetak fleet are operated by the three services and if they are maintained jointly, they can lead to savings, they said.