Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Maldives

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is officially visiting Maldives. It marks the first official visit by the Defence Minister since assuming office. The three-day visit to the Maldives comes upon the official invitation of the Maldivian Minister of Defence and National Security, Mariya Ahmed Didi.

The Indian Defence Minister was received at the Airport by Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya, who was accompanied by the Chief of the Defence Force, Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

The three-day visit of the defence minister will further boost defence ties between India and Maldives, enhance defence cooperation, and strengthen the long-standing defence and security partnership between the two countries. The Defence Minister will also hand over an Offshore Patrol Vessel and an assault landing craft and inaugurate the MNDF Coast Guard Harbor development project and repair facility at Sifavaru.

Last year on the visit of the Maldivian President to India, India agreed to replace the ship for the earlier provided ship-CGS Huravee Supply second Landing Craft Assault (LCA) to Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and gifting of 24 utility vehicles to Maldives National Defence Force.