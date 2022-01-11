Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recovering well after testing positive for COVID

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
In a brief statement, the defence ministry said, “A team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on January 11.”
“The defence minister is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Rajnath Singh is recovering well,” it said.
A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the defence ministry, earlier said Singh is recovering well.
“A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt examined Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well,” Babu tweeted.
Singh on Monday said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.