Defence Ministry approves indigenisation list of 928 strategically important components

"To promote 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares and Components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore. Details of these items are available on SRIJAN Portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in/). These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list," the press release said.

