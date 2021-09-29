Defence Ministry approves procurement of military hardware

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Wednesday approved the procurement of military platforms and hardware worth Rs 13,165 crore that includes 25 indigenously-developed ALH Mark-III helicopters.

The cost of acquiring the helicopters has been estimated at Rs 3,850 crore, while a batch of rocket ammunition will be procured for Rs 4,962 crore, the defence ministry said.

The procurement proposals were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) that was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.