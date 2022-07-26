Defence ministry clears arms procurement proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore

The ministry said the approval to procure four lakh close-quarter battle carbines was granted to combat the “current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare” and terrorism at the borders.

The ministry said the decision is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in the country and enhance “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in small arms.