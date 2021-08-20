Delay in filing of appeals | Judges as citizen concerned about revenue loss: SC

The top court asked the government to issue a notification about the setting up of a committee, which will monitor the process with technological intervention and development of software for tracking of the cases. The Centre said that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is collaborating to integrate the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) with the e-office mechanism so that real time tracking of cases can be done.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah was assured by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be set up by next Monday, which will monitor the stages of the cases.

“Look, we as citizens of this country have genuine concern about revenue losses to the government on account of delay in filing appeals. We see that appeals are being filed with 500-600 days delay and they are dismissed by the courts. You should have a committee composed of not very senior level officers but of people, who are in know-how of things. They are the best suited to monitor the development of cases,” the bench said.

Mehta said that the problem is that many a times there is deliberate attempt to delay filing of the cases and with the new system in place, accountability will be fixed.

He added that with the new system in place once a judgement is pronounced in any court, process of filing appeal, if required will start immediately with a requisite time line.

He said that recently a high level meeting was held on the issue and even he had participated in the deliberation and several suggestions have been made, which will be incorporated.

The bench said in a hearing held on Thursday, “At least you issue a small notification about the setting up of the committee, so that the court knows that the work has started and we will leave the issue here”.

The top court said that developing a system with technological intervention will help the government in creating a business friendly environment.

“We are only trying to protect the revenue department. This will protect the interest of the government. You should have case information software from where you can retrieve data, case status and other relevant details. This will help in reducing pendency and create a business friendly environment. You apply your mind, and first set up a committee,” the bench said.

The top court added that the government should have a similar system in place for Goods and Service Tax also, which will help in fast tracking and speedy adjudication of the cases and creating a business friendly environment in the country.