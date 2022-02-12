Delay in informing of vehicle theft not ground for rejection of insurance claim: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court held that an insurance company cannot reject a claim on the basis that there was a delay in communicating the theft of a vehicle to it.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M. Trivedi said: "When the complainant had lodged the FIR immediately after the theft of the vehicle, and when the police after the investigation had arrested the accused and also filed challan before the concerned court, and when the claim of the insured was not found to be not genuine, the insurance company could not have repudiated the claim merely on the ground that there was a delay in intimating the insurance company about the occurrence of the theft."