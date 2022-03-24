New Delhi: Referring to the pendency of over 1,000 cases with the CBI, 66 of them for more than five years, a parliamentary committee Thursday said delayed justice is no justice at all, and asserted that cases cannot linger on for decades without a definite closure.
It asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prepare a roadmap for disposal of pending cases.
On the question of pendency, the CBI submitted in a written reply stating that as on January 31 this year, 1,025 cases are pending investigation, 66 of them for more than five years, the committee said in its report tabled in Parliament.
The committee feels that this pendency can be effectively reduced if the manpower requirements are taken care of, it said. PTI