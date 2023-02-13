WPL 2023: Kashmiri cricketer Jasia Akhter sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 lakh

Srinagar, Feb 13: Jasia Akhter, a woman cricketer from Kashmir valley, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhs during an auction held in Mumbai on Monday.
Delhi Capitals confirmed the development through a tweet that described the Kashmiri cricketer as Jasia Jaisi Koi nahi on their official Twitter handle.
Here is the full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals Women (DC) at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 13
DC Women Players bought at WPL 2023 auction: Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (INR 1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (INR 2 crore), Radha Yadav (INR 40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (INR 60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (INR 1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (INR 25 lakh), Alice Capsey (INR 75 lakh), Tara Norris (INR 10 lakh), Laura Hrris (INR 45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (INR 20 lakh), Minnu Mani (INR 30 lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (INR 30 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (INR 30 lakh)
Jasia Akhtar, a resident of Braripora village, some 63 kms south of Srinagar – the Kashmir’s region’s main city, made her foray into women's T20 cricket in 2019 when the she found a place in the Women's T20 Challenge Squads for an upcoming tournament announced by the Board for Control of Cricket in India.
Akhter used to be an athlete before she was introduced to cricket by an athletic coach.