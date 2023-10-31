Delhi Govt can't sue or be sued through elected ministers, says SC

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that the Delhi government cannot sue or be sued through its elected ministers.

The oral observation was made by a bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra as it heard a plea filed by the Delhi government against an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituting a Solid Waste Monitoring Committee to be headed by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena.

“We have never seen this type of cause title involving two ministers (of Delhi government). Whether a government can be sued through ministers? No, it cannot be. No government can be sued through the ministers,” remarked the bench.

In a short hearing, the counsel appearing for Delhi L-G contended that the matter should not be heard by a three-judge bench in view of the pendency of Delhi government’s plea against the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 before a five-judge Constitution Bench.

The contentious law gives the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) an upper hand in matters related to transfers and postings of senior officials in the national capital after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had handed over control over services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.