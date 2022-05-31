Delhi Govt to provide free power supply to Kashmiri Pandit shops in INA market

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to shops run by Kashmiri Pandits in INA market here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

All expenses from installation of transformers to electricity connections will be borne by the Kejriwal government and the entire work will be completed within a month, he said.

"Kejriwal government is determined to work towards upliftment of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi instead of politicising their issues," the deputy chief minister said.