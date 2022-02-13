Delhi HC appoints committee under former J&K HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal to run TTFI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal as the Chairperson of the Committee of Administrators which will run the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Justice Rekha Palli appointed senior advocate Chetan Mittal and athlete SD Mudgil as the committee members while opining that till deeper scrutiny of TTFI's affairs is carried out, either by the central government or by an independent body, the "Committee of Administrators is required to be immediately appointed" to conduct the affairs of the federation. Irked over the "sorry state of affairs" in running TTFI, the judge had, on February 11, ordered that the management of the sports body be taken away from its office-bearers. In its 12-page order passed on a petition by paddler Manika Batra, the court stated that since suspending TTFI's recognition will "only hurt the interest of the sportspersons", appointing a Committee of Administrators was "the only other option".