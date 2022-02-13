Delhi HC appoints committee under former J&K HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal to run TTFI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal as the Chairperson of the Committee of Administrators which will run the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).
Justice Rekha Palli appointed senior advocate Chetan Mittal and athlete SD Mudgil as the committee members while opining that till deeper scrutiny of TTFI's affairs is carried out, either by the central government or by an independent body, the "Committee of Administrators is required to be immediately appointed" to conduct the affairs of the federation. Irked over the "sorry state of affairs" in running TTFI, the judge had, on February 11, ordered that the management of the sports body be taken away from its office-bearers. In its 12-page order passed on a petition by paddler Manika Batra, the court stated that since suspending TTFI's recognition will "only hurt the interest of the sportspersons", appointing a Committee of Administrators was "the only other option".
The court ordered that all communications on behalf of TTFI with any sportsperson or international sports bodies, will now take place only through the Committee of Administrators and the existing office bearers shall no longer be entitled to discharge any functions.
The office bearers will help the Committee of Administrators, as and when requested and a monthly honorarium of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each will be paid to Chairperson and two members, respectively, it added.
The court also said that the administrators will submit a periodic report, including that relating to accounts, every two months. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Khel Ratna awardee, who was left out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, had moved the court last year alleging that the national coach Soumyadeep Roy pressured her to "throw away" an Olympic qualifier match in favor of one of his trainees.
Based on the report of a committee constituted to look into Batra's allegations, the court noted that the appointment of Roy, who continued to run his academy, as the national coach was prima facie a case of conflict of interest.
"A person appointed as a national coach by such federation cannot and ought not to be permitted to simultaneously run his academy. A conflict of this nature has to be avoided; our sportspersons surely, deserve better," the court said. If similar appointments are being made in other sports as well, the central government and other sports federations should take corrective actions, it added.
The court also said how TTFI dealt with Batra's complaint prima facie showed that the federation, instead of carrying out its duty under the National Sports Code, 2011, tried to hamper her growth.
"Upon receiving the petitioner's complaints regarding such serious allegations of attempted match-fixing by respondent no.3 (Roy), it was incumbent upon the respondent no.1 as an NSF (national sports federation), to go to the root of the matter, so that a distinguished sportsperson like the petitioner did not have to go through this uncalled for trauma. Regrettably, respondent no.1 chose a different approach, and chose to appease its officials, and put the interests and wellbeing of sportspersons on the backseat," observed the court.
"In these circumstances, the only other option is to appoint an Administrator to discharge the functions of the respondent no.1 federation, till an inquiry, is conducted into the affairs of the federation. If this is not done, this Court will be remiss in discharging its duty not only towards the sportspersons of the country but also towards the general public itself," the court stated. In the order, the court also "cautioned" Arul Selvi, a national selector, for asking Batra to withdraw her court case while suggesting that approaching the courts is a long-drawn process in futility.
"Even though these messages are prima facie contemptuous in nature since Ms. Selvi has on her own, appeared in person and tendered an unconditional apology for her conduct, no action is being taken in this regard for the present," it said.
The court deferred orders on initiation of inquiry into the affairs of TTFI for the time being with a direction that a copy of the report is provided to all the parties.
In November last year, the court had constituted a three-member committee under the chairmanship of former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Vikramjit Sen to look into paddler Batra's allegation of a match-fixing attempt by the national coach.
In the petition, the paddler has also claimed that TTFI was carrying out its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeting certain individuals such as herself.