Delhi HC issues notice on bail pleas of 2 Kashmiri youth

The two men have challenged the trial court order denying them bail. The Division bench comprising justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice on appeals moved by Advocate Tara Narula on behalf of Haris Nisar Langoo and Zamin Adil accused in the NIA case. The bench has also issued notice on the applications seeking condonation of delay in filing the appeals.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 18 on these appeals.

The appeals were filed under Section 21(4) of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 read with Section 43-D (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).