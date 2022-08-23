Delhi HC junks Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali's plea against bail denial

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to entertain the appeal moved by Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali challenging the lower court order denying him bail in a terror funding case last year.

Watali's plea seeking bail based on the COVID-19 outbreak and his health condition was listed before a division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal.

Pointing out the status report, the court said the petitioner was being regularly treated and was also receiving prescribed medicines and that his condition was stable and satisfactory.

It was also considered the fact that the appellant was in custody in his own home.