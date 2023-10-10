Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday sanctioned the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain in the 2010 FIRs against them.
Saxena noted that a prima facie case is made out against Roy and Dr. Hussain, the former Professor, International Law, Central University of Kashmir for commission of offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the national capital.
Sanction has not been granted under Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) as the Supreme Court in another case had directed that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A (Sedition) of IPC shall be kept in abeyance till the Constitution Bench decides on the Sedition matter.
Delhi Police, in view of the directions of the Supreme Court, had said that the decision on request for grant of prosecution sanction for offence under Section 124A of IPC may not be taken at present.
Two other accused -- Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer -- had died during the pendency of the case.