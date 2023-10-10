Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

Saxena noted that a prima facie case is made out against Roy and Dr. Hussain, the former Professor, International Law, Central University of Kashmir for commission of offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the national capital.

Sanction has not been granted under Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) as the Supreme Court in another case had directed that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A (Sedition) of IPC shall be kept in abeyance till the Constitution Bench decides on the Sedition matter.