Delhi LG sanctions prosecution against Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Showkat Hussain for their kashmir remarks

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has granted sanction for the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain in a case relating to their speeches at a public function in 2010, an official statement by LG office said on Tuesday.

"The FIR in the matter was registered vide orders dated November 27, 2010, of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi", it said.

Saxena noted that a prima facie case was made out against Roy and Hussain, former Professor of International Law at Central University of Kashmir, for the commission of an offence under sections 153A, 153B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for their speeches at a public function in the National Capital.

"However, despite a case of sedition being made out, sanction has not been granted under Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) owing to the fact that the Supreme Court on May 5, 2022, in another case has directed that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A (Sedition) of IPC shall be kept in abeyance and thereafter the three-Judge Bench headed by CJI had referred the matter to Constitution Bench on September 12, 2023," the release said.

Delhi Police, in view of the directions of the Supreme Court, had said that the decision on the request for grant of prosecution sanction for offence under Section 124A of IPC may not be taken at present.

Two other accused -- Sayed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist leader and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a Parliament attack case on technical grounds - have died during the pendency of the case, the release said.

Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, had filed a complaint with SHO, Tilak Marg, against various persons/speakers involved in delivering provocative speeches in public at the conference organized by the committee for the release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) under the banner of "Azadi - The Only Way", on October 21, 2010, at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, between 02:00 pm-8:30 pm.

The complainant had alleged that the issue discussed and propagated was "Separation of Kashmir from India".

It was also alleged that the speeches were provocative in nature, thus jeopardising public peace and security.

The complainant thereafter filed a complaint u/s 156(3) of CrPC before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.

The FIR in the case was registered on November 29, 2010, on the directions of the Metropolitan Magistrate through an order dated November 27, 2010, for the offences of sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc with imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration.

They were also charged with an act aimed at public mischief.

The case was also registered under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Besides Roy, Hussain, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was also Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, and S.A.R Geelani, others present on the occasion included Maoist Sympathizer Varvara Rao, an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Arundhati Roy, allegedly propagated that Kashmir was never part of India and was forcibly occupied by the Armed Forces of India and every possible effort should be made for the independence of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from India, the statement added.

The statements of some of the speakers during the conference were mentioned by the complainant in his complaint dated October 28, 2010.