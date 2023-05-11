Delhi not similar to other UTs, LG can't have administration over all issues: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Lt Governor (LG) cannot have administrative supervision over all issues relating to the Union Territory of Delhi and the term "administration" cannot be understood as the entire administration of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), otherwise, the purpose of giving powers to a constitutionally recognised, democratically elected government would be diluted.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, said: "There does not exist a homogeneous class of Union Territories with similar governance structures; NCTD is not similar to other Union Territories. By virtue of Article 239AA, NCTD is accorded a 'sui generis' status, setting it apart from other Union Territories".

The bench - also comprising Justices M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha - said the executive power of NCTD is co-extensive with its legislative power, that is, it shall extend to all matters with respect to which it has the power to legislate.