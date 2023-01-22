Delhi Police arrest man for impersonating UAE govt official, duping hotel of Rs 23 lakh bill

New Delhi, Jan 22: The man, who impersonated a UAE government functionary and duped The Leela Palace Hotel in the national capital of Rs 23 lakh after fleeing without paying the bills, was finally arrested by the Delhi Police from Karnataka.

A senior police official said that the accused, identified as Mohammed Sharif (41) stayed at The Leela Palace Hotel in the Sarojini Nagar area for three months and then fled without settling his outstanding bills of more than Rs 23 lakh. He also stole some hotel valuables.

The accused was arrested on January 19 from Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Sharif stayed at the hotel from August 1, 2022 till November 20, 2022 and escaped without settling a bill of Rs 23,46,413, as per the hotel staff.

According to the FIR, the man checked into the hotel with a fake business card and posed as an important functionary of the government of UAE office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed AL Nahyan.