Delhi Police launch probe after report of drone flying over PM Modi's residence

According to the Delhi police, they received information at 5:30 am from the Special Protection Group (SPG) that an unidentified flying object was seen over the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg area. The area comes under 'no-fly' zone, officials said.

"An information was received at NDD control room regarding an unidentified flying objet near the Prime Minister's residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am," the Delhi police said.

"Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object has been detected so far," they said.