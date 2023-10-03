Delhi Police question NewsClick journos, UAPA sections invoked

However, there was no official confirmation regarding the detention of journalists whose houses were raided by the police teams in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per sources, the questions pertain to anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, farmers protest, North East Delhi riots and even details of their foreign travels.

Over 30 locations were raided by the Special Cell in connection with allegations that the media outlet NewsClick received funding from China. However, no arrests have been made so far.