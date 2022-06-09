Delhi Police register FIRs against Sharma, Jindal, Owaisi for inciting people on divisive lines

"The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquillity and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," a senior police officer said.

The cases have been registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

One case has been registered against Sharma and another against multiple social media entities, including Owaisi, Jindal, Narsinghanand, ShadabChauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, AbdurRehman and Gulzar Ansari, based on the analysis, the officer said.

Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details, he added.